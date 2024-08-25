PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh create history in Rawalpindi, beat Pakistan for first time in red-ball format

Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse, losing half their team for 104 runs before being bowled out for 146 by spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh made history on Sunday by securing their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Led by Najmul Shanto, the team achieved a remarkable 10-wicket win after chasing down a modest target of 30 runs.

Choosing to field first, Bangladesh started the Test strongly, reducing Pakistan to 16 for three on the opening day. Despite a strong comeback from the hosts, with Saud Shakeel scoring 141 and Mohammad Rizwan contributing 171, Pakistan declared their first innings at 448 for six.

Fielding an all-pace attack for the first time in nearly three decades, Pakistan found themselves trailing as Bangladesh amassed 565 runs in response, taking a 117-run lead. Mushfiqur Rahim's impressive 191, along with valuable contributions from Shadman Islam (93) and Mehidy Hasan (77), helped Bangladesh maintain their advantage.

On the fifth day, Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse, losing half their team for 104 runs before being bowled out for 146 by spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan.

This victory marked Bangladesh's first Test win over Pakistan in 14 attempts, with the team previously facing 12 defeats and one draw since their first encounter in 2001. Bangladesh has now defeated nine out of the 11 Test-playing nations, with India and South Africa remaining unconquered.

The win was Bangladesh's 20th Test victory in 143 matches and their seventh away from home. The team has previously secured wins in the Caribbean, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

As a result of this win, Bangladesh surpassed Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, with two wins in five games this cycle. Pakistan dropped to eighth place after suffering their fourth defeat in six games, reducing their points percentage to 30.55%.

The teams are scheduled to compete in the second Test at the same venue, commencing on August 30th.

