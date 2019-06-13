PAK vs AUS, World Cup 2019: Pakistan bowled too short or too full to me', says David Warner

Australian opener David Warner after playing a knock of 107 runs against Pakistan on Wednesday said that Pakistan's bowlers bowled either too short or too full which allowed him to score runs freely.

"They were a tad too short or a tad too full. And it allowed us to sort of free our arms a little bit," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Warner as saying.

The 32-year-old along with the then captain Steve Smith were found guilty in a ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town last year. After his comeback, he has scored 148 runs in three matches of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup before the 107 runs knock against Pakistan.

"The hundred obviously was a long time coming. Against Afghanistan, I felt like I had no rhythm. In the next game against West Indies, obviously, got one that sort of kicked off a wicket, but I was a bit lazy. In the last game against India, they bowled really straight to me. But to come out here and play the way that I know I can play was awesome," he added.

Warner stated that the overs of part-timer Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were target points to score runs.

"We knew that they had to get 10 overs out of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. So it was a bit of a target point there as well," Warner said.

Warner stated that the wicket had something for the bowlers and the rotating strike was very difficult for him and the conditions like these need Test match style batting.

"So as I said before, you really got to have that mentality of Test match approach, keeping nice tight defense for me looking to score. I tried my best to try and see him out but to try and rotate strike is very difficult on a wicket that offered something for the ball, which I think is fantastic for one-day cricket," he added.

Australia will next play against Sri Lanka on June 15 at The Oval.