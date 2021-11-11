PAK vs AUS Semi-finals 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia match Live on TV

In the 6 games that Pakistan and Australia have played in the T20 World Cups, both have won 3 each.

Pakistan will be playing against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. It was 11 years ago when these two sides met in a T20 World Cup Semi-Final. During that time, the world had witnessed the sensational batting of Michael Hussey which had taken the chances away from the Men in Green.

Coming back to avenge that loss, second-ranked Pakistan enters their fifth T20 WC Semi-Finals while the sixth-ranked Aussies will be making their fourth appearance.

Pakistan currently is the only team that hasn't lost a single game in this edition while Australia faced their only defeat at the hands of England in their third league stage match.

The two sides have met a total of 23 times in this format with Pakistan currently leading the head-to-head records by 13-9. In the 6 games that they played in the T20 World Cups, both have won 3 each.

Details of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final 2 match between Pakistan vs Australia:

Where is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game taking place?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 game between Pakistan vs Australia will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game begin?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game online?

The online streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.