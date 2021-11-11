PAK vs AUS Semi-finals 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia match Live on TV

Headlines

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs AUS Semi-finals 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia match Live on TV

In the 6 games that Pakistan and Australia have played in the T20 World Cups, both have won 3 each.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 03:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan will be playing against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. It was 11 years ago when these two sides met in a T20 World Cup Semi-Final. During that time, the world had witnessed the sensational batting of Michael Hussey which had taken the chances away from the Men in Green.

Coming back to avenge that loss, second-ranked Pakistan enters their fifth T20 WC Semi-Finals while the sixth-ranked Aussies will be making their fourth appearance.

Pakistan currently is the only team that hasn't lost a single game in this edition while Australia faced their only defeat at the hands of England in their third league stage match.

The two sides have met a total of 23 times in this format with Pakistan currently leading the head-to-head records by 13-9. In the 6 games that they played in the T20 World Cups, both have won 3 each.

Details of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final 2 match between Pakistan vs Australia:

Where is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game taking place?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 game between Pakistan vs Australia will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

 

At what time does the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game begin?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 11).

 

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

 

How to watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game online?

The online streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet engineer who left lucrative job at Amazon to take on entrepreneurial journey, now has net worth of Rs 9000 crore

Viral video: Man tries to perform somersault in metro, results in an epic fail, watch

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Elon Musk recruiting for human trials of Neuralink implant, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE