Headlines

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

PAK vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's playful encounter with pigeons at MCG leaves Steve Smith amused, watch here

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Rabada gets early breakthrough

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

9 best fermented foods for improving gut health

6 upcoming space missions of ISRO in 2024

Diabetes: 8 healthy drinks to keep sugar level under control

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's playful encounter with pigeons at MCG leaves Steve Smith amused, watch here

With Australia at 121/2 and Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne at the crease, pigeons decided to descend right behind the umpire disturbing the concentration of Smith who was on strike at that time.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the ongoing PAK vs AUS Boxing Day Test, Marnus Labuschagne added a touch of humor that had nothing to do with cricket but everything to do with pigeons. Labuschagne found himself in a lighthearted mission to clear a group of pigeons comfortably perched just behind the non-striker's crease.

In a video shared by Cricket Australia on X, Labuschagne was captured sprinting to the non-striker's end, playfully shooing away the pigeons with his bat. Meanwhile, Steve Smith, stationed at the striker's end, couldn't contain his laughter.

As for the cricket action, Australia, after being put in to bat first by Pakistan, witnessed a solid opening partnership between David Warner and Usman Khawaja. Warner departed just before lunch, and shortly after, Khawaja followed suit. As Day 1 progressed to the post-Tea session, Smith and Labuschagne took charge at the crease for the home side.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Heavy traffic chokes Manali as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year

100 aircraft, 18 tonnes food, 25000 wine bottles: World's most expensive party ever, it destroyed...

'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean...': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggers row, BJP reacts

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE