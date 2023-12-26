PAK vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's playful encounter with pigeons at MCG leaves Steve Smith amused, watch here

With Australia at 121/2 and Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne at the crease, pigeons decided to descend right behind the umpire disturbing the concentration of Smith who was on strike at that time.

During the ongoing PAK vs AUS Boxing Day Test, Marnus Labuschagne added a touch of humor that had nothing to do with cricket but everything to do with pigeons. Labuschagne found himself in a lighthearted mission to clear a group of pigeons comfortably perched just behind the non-striker's crease.

In a video shared by Cricket Australia on X, Labuschagne was captured sprinting to the non-striker's end, playfully shooing away the pigeons with his bat. Meanwhile, Steve Smith, stationed at the striker's end, couldn't contain his laughter.

A few pigeons were behind the bowler so Marnus Labuschagne and Hasan Ali decided to move them along#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/BI2sGZA0eb cricket.com.au @cricketcomauDecember 26, 2023

As for the cricket action, Australia, after being put in to bat first by Pakistan, witnessed a solid opening partnership between David Warner and Usman Khawaja. Warner departed just before lunch, and shortly after, Khawaja followed suit. As Day 1 progressed to the post-Tea session, Smith and Labuschagne took charge at the crease for the home side.