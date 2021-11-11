PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semi-final, Pakistan vs Australia match in Dubai

Cricket
Pakistan were the only unbeaten team in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and topped Group 2 with five wins becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. They have won three games chasing and two batting first and have ticked probably all the boxes and start as favourites. But favourites shouldn't really be a tag as far as T20 cricket is concerned, the first semi-finals showed everyone.
They lock horns against Australia, who haven't really lit up the T20 World Cup in the 15-year history of the tournament and this seems to be slowly and gradually coming together for them. Their openers have found form, Adam Zampa has been in terrific touch and Mitchell Starc is looking like the bowler we know. Australia will have to be at their absolute best and hope that Aaron Finch wins the toss as it has proved to be a big factor in Dubai especially.
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Shoaib Malik
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 11. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis