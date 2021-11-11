Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semi-final, Pakistan vs Australia match in Dubai

PAK vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 2nd semi-final, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 06:17 AM IST

Pakistan were the only unbeaten team in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and topped Group 2 with five wins becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. They have won three games chasing and two batting first and have ticked probably all the boxes and start as favourites. But favourites shouldn't really be a tag as far as T20 cricket is concerned, the first semi-finals showed everyone.

They lock horns against Australia, who haven't really lit up the T20 World Cup in the 15-year history of the tournament and this seems to be slowly and gradually coming together for them. Their openers have found form, Adam Zampa has been in terrific touch and Mitchell Starc is looking like the bowler we know. Australia will have to be at their absolute best and hope that Aaron Finch wins the toss as it has proved to be a big factor in Dubai especially.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs Australia – 2nd Semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 11. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

