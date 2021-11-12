PAK vs AUS: David Warner got out despite ultra-edge showing no spike as Twitterati came up with hilarious reactions

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Ola’s Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster electric motorcycle showcases at BIC

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to span 10 venues in West Indies and USA from June 4 to 20

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs AUS: David Warner got out despite ultra-edge showing no spike as Twitterati came up with hilarious reactions

David Warner was the enforcer at the top for Australia scoring 49 runs off 30 balls and got out after he thought he edged a Shadab Khan delivery.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia eventually chased down the score of 177 runs to win the semi-final against Pakistan but it could have been proved to be a turning point if the result was different in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Pakistan made 176 runs after being put in to bat on the back of Mohammad Rizwan's 67 and Fakhar Zaman's quickfire 55 off just 32 balls.

Australia got off the worst start possible with the bat as left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi dismissed skipper Aaron Finch for a duck in the very first over. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh then took the attack to the opposition stitching a 50-run partnership in the next six overs.

After which, leg-spinner Shadab Khan ran riot as he triggered a middle-order collapse getting four wickets in his four overs, including the big one of David Warner, who had scored 49 runs off just 30 balls before that.

Warner tried to play the delivery bowled outside the off-stump but could only edge it to the wicket-keeper Rizwan. There was a noise and Warner didn't review it. However, the replays showed that it was clear daylight between the bat and the ball and there was no spike on the ultra-edge.

But including Warner, everyone was convinced it was out. Matthew Wade in the post-match press conference said that even if they had reviews left Warner needed reassurance from Glenn Maxwell at the non-striker's end to go for it but he also heard a noise and decided against it.

Thankfully, for Australia it didn't prove to be a game-changing moment otherwise it could have proven to be a big miss.

The fans on Twitter, on the other hand, came up with hilarious reactions to the same. Here are some of them:

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Virat Kohli’s business partner who built Rs 180 crore firm, competing with Tata’s Starbucks, Nescafe, CCD

Why world's no.1 bowler Mohammed Siraj is benched in India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE