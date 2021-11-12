PAK vs AUS: David Warner got out despite ultra-edge showing no spike as Twitterati came up with hilarious reactions

David Warner was the enforcer at the top for Australia scoring 49 runs off 30 balls and got out after he thought he edged a Shadab Khan delivery.

Australia eventually chased down the score of 177 runs to win the semi-final against Pakistan but it could have been proved to be a turning point if the result was different in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Pakistan made 176 runs after being put in to bat on the back of Mohammad Rizwan's 67 and Fakhar Zaman's quickfire 55 off just 32 balls.

Australia got off the worst start possible with the bat as left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi dismissed skipper Aaron Finch for a duck in the very first over. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh then took the attack to the opposition stitching a 50-run partnership in the next six overs.

After which, leg-spinner Shadab Khan ran riot as he triggered a middle-order collapse getting four wickets in his four overs, including the big one of David Warner, who had scored 49 runs off just 30 balls before that.

Warner tried to play the delivery bowled outside the off-stump but could only edge it to the wicket-keeper Rizwan. There was a noise and Warner didn't review it. However, the replays showed that it was clear daylight between the bat and the ball and there was no spike on the ultra-edge.

But including Warner, everyone was convinced it was out. Matthew Wade in the post-match press conference said that even if they had reviews left Warner needed reassurance from Glenn Maxwell at the non-striker's end to go for it but he also heard a noise and decided against it.

Thankfully, for Australia it didn't prove to be a game-changing moment otherwise it could have proven to be a big miss.

The fans on Twitter, on the other hand, came up with hilarious reactions to the same. Here are some of them:

When you reject yourself before asking your crush pic.twitter.com/i0Fff5k38P — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 11, 2021

#FixedMactch No utra edge, no sound, Huge Gap between Bat n Ball but umpire given it out and #DavidWarner walked away without availing DRS ...#PakvsAus pic.twitter.com/rk9clOTBgg — Rahul Beniwal (@MrRahulBeniwal1) November 11, 2021