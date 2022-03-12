PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Pakistan vs Australia match in Karachi

After a draw in Rawalpindi, Pakistan is all set to take on Australia in the 2nd Test of the series in Karachi. The first game had ended in a disappointing draw, despite Pakistan utilising the conditions extremely well as they batted impressively.

Imam-ul-Haq scored twins centuries was one of the main highlights of the match. The second game will also see Faheem Ashraf as he has been cleared to play and his return will further boost the side.

As for Australia, they, on the other hand, tried everything to pick wickets but ended up getting only four. Pat Cummins confirmed that leg spinner Mitchell Swepson will be making his Test debut as Josh Hazlewood will make a way for him.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs Australia – 2nd Test in Karachi

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Azhar Ali, Usman Khawaja, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Nauman Ali

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed / Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Steven Smith, Azhar Ali, Usman Khawaja (VC), Imam-ul-Haq (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Nauman Ali, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 10:30 AM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 12. The match will be telecasted through Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mark Steketee, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis