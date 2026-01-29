PAK vs AUS, 1st T20I: Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed shine as Pakistan beat Australia by 22 runs; lead series 1-0

Pakistan began their T20I series against Australia with a 22-run win in the first match, powered by standout performances from Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed. The duo’s brilliance helped Pakistan take a 1-0 lead, giving the visitors early momentum in the series.

Pakistan came out swinging in the series opener at Gaddafi Stadium, beating Australia by 22 runs and grabbing a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. The crowd got everything—fireworks from Saim Ayub at the top, then a spinning clinic from Abrar Ahmed. Australia just couldn’t figure it out on this pitch.

Things didn’t start perfectly for Pakistan. After they won the toss and batted first, Sahibzada Farhan was gone first ball. But Saim Ayub didn’t blink. He smashed 40 off just 22 balls—three cracking boundaries, two huge sixes, and suddenly the place was buzzing. Captain Salman Ali Agha chipped in with 39, and together they took Pakistan to 56 for 1 by the end of the Powerplay.

Then Adam Zampa stepped in and really messed with the middle order. He picked up 4 wickets for just 24 runs. Pakistan stumbled but still clawed their way to a decent 168 for 8.

Australia’s reply started with intent. Travis Head and Matthew Short tried to make the most of the hard new ball, but once spin came on, everything changed. Saim Ayub, not content with just batting heroics, took both openers out with the ball and ended up with 2 for 29.

Then came Abrar Ahmed. He looked completely at home, mixing things up, choking the Australians for runs, and picking off key wickets—Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, you name it. He wrapped up with 3 for 24.

Australia did fight back near the end, but without some of their big names, they just couldn’t keep up with the run rate. They closed on 146 for 8. Pakistan’s bowlers looked sharp—just in time, with the World Cup around the corner.

Also read| 'Don't have the guts': Ajinkya Rahane takes brutal dig at Pakistan amid T20 World Cup boycott buzz