PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI: Arafat Minhas scripts history on debut, breaks 42-year-old Pakistan record

Arafat Minhas created history on his international debut by breaking a 42-year-old Pakistan record and becoming the first player from the country to achieve the rare feat. The youngster’s remarkable performance marked a memorable start to his international career.

Arafat Minhas grabbed headlines on Saturday, May 30, by becoming the first Pakistani to claim five wickets on his ODI debut. The 21-year-old spinner from Multan bowled ten impressive overs against Australia in Rawalpindi, finishing with figures of 5 for 32. He already had four T20 internationals under his belt since debuting last year, but this performance truly put him on the map.

Minhas got started in the 14th over, trapping Australia's captain Josh Inglis lbw. Just two balls later, he sent Marnus Labuschagne back for a duck, also lbw. Cameron Green was out for a three-ball duck early in the 16th over, marking Minhas’s third wicket. The fourth came after opener Matthew Short, who had managed 55 off 76, was stumped by Ghazi Ghori in the 27th over. Minhas sealed his historic fifer by bowling Nathan Ellis in his final over, capping off a remarkable debut.

Before Minhas, five Pakistani bowlers had taken four wickets in their first ODI games—Zakir Khan, Abdul Qadir, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfraz Nawaz, and Sufyan Moqim—but none went on to claim five. With this feat, Minhas also became the first to take five wickets on ODI debut against Australia at Rawalpindi. The previous best by a debutant facing Australia belonged to Hendy Bryan of West Indies, who took four wickets in Kingstown back in 1999.

Globally, Scotland’s Charlie Cassell holds the top spot for debut figures, having taken 7 for 21 against Oman just recently. Fidel Edwards (West Indies) and Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) have also delivered memorable debuts, picking up six-wicket hauls against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, respectively.

Here’s how Pakistani bowlers stack up for best debut figures in ODIs:

Arafat Minhas: 5/32 vs Australia (2026)

Zakir Khan: 4/19 vs New Zealand (1984)

Abdul Qadir: 4/21 vs New Zealand (1983)

Abrar Ahmed: 4/33 vs Zimbabwe (2024)

Sarfraz Nawaz: 4/46 vs New Zealand (1973)

Sufyan Moqim: 4/52 vs South Africa (2024)

Minhas’s debut wasn’t just about numbers; it was about setting a new benchmark for Pakistani bowlers. He stepped onto the field, backed up the hype, and made history while doing it.

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