PAK vs AFG: Watch Naseem Shah's crowning moment, smacks 2 sixes to take Pakistan to Asia Cup final

Naseem Shah was on strike with Pakistan needing 11 runs off the final over, with Asif Ali dismissed shortly before, but Shah did the job himself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

Naseem Shah scored two back-to-back sixes to take Pak to the final

Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah showed nerves of steel as he smacked two sixes back-to-back to take Pakistan to the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Dangerman Asif Ali was dismissed shortly before, and Babar Azam's side needed 11 runs off the final over. 

Afghanistan's man in-form Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled the final over however, Shah despite being a pacer rescued his side with two consecutive sixes down the ground and helped his team win the nail-biting clash. 

READ| PAK vs AFG: Asif Ali almost hits Fareed Ahmad with the bat in anger after dismissal, watch video

Watch Naseem Shah's heroics:

More to follow...

 

