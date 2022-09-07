PAK vs AFG: Team India fans flood Twitter with memes, offer 'Full support' to Afghanistan

Team India needed Afghanistan to win over PAK to remain alive in Asia Cup

Team India's defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Dubai put them on the verge of elimination from Asia Cup 2022. After losing both their Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma's men needed Afghanistan to beat Pakistan, so that they can stay alive in the race to reach the final of Asia Cup.

The permutation for India after their six-wicket loss to Dasun Shanaka's side was pretty clear. They need Afghanistan to beat Pakistan. Rohit's side then need to overcome Mohammad Nabi's side and do so by a big margin to boost their net run rate.

Moreover, they must also hope that Sri Lanka goes on to beat Pakistan, and in this manner, it will all boil down to net run rate, for the second team to reach the final, apart from Shanaka's side.

Given the situation, Team India fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and offered full support to Afghanistan so that they can overcome Babar's side.

Check out the best reactions:

Meanwhile talking about the match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Babar won the toss and chose to bowl first. Nabi's side did get off to a good start, but they suffered back-to-back dismissals later, as they looked to accelerate the innings.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were on top with Afghanistan reduced to 91/4 at the time of writing, after 14 overs.