PAK vs AFG T20I: Sharjah cricket stadium pitch, weather report for Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in Sharjah

Know all the details about the pitch and weather updates on the upcoming super 4s clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Afghanistan takes on Pakistan in match 4 of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on September 7, Wednesday. Pakistan defeated India on Sunday in their first Super 4 clash. Afghanistan had lost to Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 clash swell. Another loss for Afghanistan would all but end their hopes of reaching the final. 

Pakistan is coming into this fixture after winning against India on Sunday. India scored 181 runs in twenty overs. Pakistan scored 183 runs and they went on to win the fixture by three wickets. 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Afghanistan went on to win the man of the match award against Sri Lanka on Saturday. He scored 84 runs from 45 balls with a strike rate of 186.67.

After Pakistan’s win against India on Sunday, the Men in Green are charged up for this contest. A win for Pakistan would take them closer to sealing a spot in the finals.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan weather forecast

The maximum temperature in Sharjah on Wednesday will be 40°C while the minimum temperature will be 30°C. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the day.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

Talking about the weather conditions for the PAK vs AFG game, the temperature in the evening is expected to be around 33 degrees. Humidity is expected to be close to 50 degrees with dew also playing a key role. The captain who wins the toss should definitely favour chasing. 

