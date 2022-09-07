PAK vs AFG: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dismissed for golden duck, video goes viral

Babar Azam suffers golden duck against Afghanistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's struggles at the Asia Cup 2022 continued on Wednesday as he was dismissed for a golden duck against Afghanistan in Sharjah during the Super 4 clash. The former World number 1 T20I batsman lost his grip atop the ICC rankings owing to his low scores during the continental tournament.

In his four innings at Asia Cup so far, Babar's high score remained 14 runs, which he had scored against India in the Super 4 clash earlier on Sunday. He had scored 10 runs in Pakistan's tournament opener against Rohit Sharma's men in August, followed by 9 runs against Hong Kong, and 14 versus India again, before suffering a golden duck.

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi got rid of Babar during their must-win match against Pakistan. The incident happened in the third ball of Pak's innings, with the skipper trying to play the Afghani pacer's good length delivery, which flew straight into Babar's body and he was adjudged LBW-out.

The dismissal came as Pakistan were chasing 130 runs to win, and qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2022.

