PAK vs AFG: Haris Rauf castles Afghanistan danger-man Rahmanullah Gurbaz's stumps, video viral

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's stumps rattled by Haris Rauf

Afghanistan squared off against Pakistan in the Asia Super 2022 Super 4 clash on Wednesday, with Mohammad Nabi's side needing a win to keep themselves alive in the race for the top two spots. Not just that, a victory for Afghanistan would also keep alive India's chances of making it to the final.

Rohit Sharma's men suffered back-to-back losses in the Super 4 stage, which virtually pushed them to the brink of elimination. While Indian fans were rooting for Nabi's side, despite this, they had an underwhelming show with the bat against Babar Azam's side.

Credit must also go to the Pakistani bowlers to keep the Afghani batters silent. In Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have taken over the burden for Pak. Rauf got rid of Afghanistan's dangerman Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Gurbaz had scored 152 runs prior to the match against Pakistan, but before he could get going, Rauf castled his stumps to leave the batsman stunned.

The incident happened in the penultimate ball of the fourth over, as Gurbaz became the first dismissal of the night for Rauf, who also dismissed Ibrahim Zadran. While the batter tried to swing his bat, he completely mistimed his effort, as the Pakistani pacer's good length delivery rattled the stumps.

Watch:

Not just Gurbaz, all the Afghanistan batsmen struggled to get going as Nabi's side could only muster up a total of 129/6 in their respective 20 overs.

Babar Azam's Pakistan needed just 130 runs to qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2022 at the innings break.