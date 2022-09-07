PAK vs AFG: Asif Ali almost hits Fareed Ahmad with the bat in anger after dismissal, watch video

Asif Ali almost hits Fareed Ahmad with the bat

The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2022 will go down in history as an instant classic. The match had pretty much everything, drama, action, and there was nearly a bit of violence as well.

Pakistan's Asif Ali was dismissed by Fareed Ahmad with the match stuck in a crunch situation. The Pakistani batter lost his calm and nearly attacked the Afghanistan bowler. First Asif shoved Fareed and later appeared to warn him with the bat.

Emotions ran high and the pair had to be separated before things could have gotten worse. A video of the incident has now gone viral.

Watch Asif Ali loses his calm, almost hits Fareed Ahmad:

More to follow...