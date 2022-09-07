Search icon
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I match in Sharjah

Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage on Wednesday, September 07 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan face off today in a crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match in Sharjah. While a win for Pakistan will seal a berth in the final for both them and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan will look to upset the Babar Azam-led side to keep their hopes of making the final, as well as the hopes of the Indian team.

Pakistan outperformed Indian batters with the ball in the final overs, and their decision to promote Mohmmad Nawaz turned out to be a great one as the southpaw really benefited from the shorter boundaries to deliver a game-changing knock against India.

On the other hand, Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets in their opening Super 4 match. Kushal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa all made significant contributions to Sri Lanka’s successful chase of the target of 176, which was reached with five balls remaining. 

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia cup match will be played on Wednesday, September 7.

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia cup match will be played in Sharjah.

What time will Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia cup match will begin at 7:30 PM.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match on TV?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match online?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia cup match will be streamed online on the Disney-Hotstar App.

