Pakistan skipper Babar Azam does NOT want to reveal his conversation with Virat Kohli after India's loss in World Cup

While the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is done and dusted and the Australian side has been crowned the champions, however, many were not happy with the way the Indian side - who were supposedly the host nation - performed in the tournament.

While many are still salty about it, the feeling was only intensified when the Men in Blue lost to Pakistan - which they had never done in an ICC event before - by 10 wickets.

However, post the game against Pakistan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had grabbed the attention of many as he had gone and congratulated Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The pair were seen talking to the then Indian captain and were even seen smiling.

Not just that, the two skippers were also seeing happily talking before the toss had even taken place. So out of curiosity, when Babar Azam was asked what the conversation was about, the Pakistan skipper stated that he will not reveal the discussions that he had before the toss on October 24 2021.

"I won’t reveal the discussion in front of everyone," said Babar Azam as quoted by Samaa TV, when he was asked about what the two cricketers spoke about before the toss.

Talking about the clash, the Men in Green had dominated the match as they had hammered India with 10 wickets to spare and recorded their first-ever World Cup win against their arch-rivals.

Ahead of the clash, Virat Kohli had announced that he would be stepping down as the T20I skipper as he wanted to concentrate on the ODI and Test teams.

However, the BCCI had other plans and replaced Kohli as the ODI skipper as well and made Rohit Sharma the new captain. The 'Hitman' also replaced Ajinkya Rahane and India's Test team's vice-captain.