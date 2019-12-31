PAK Foreign Minister accuses India of putting pressure on Bangladesh to cancel their series against Pakistan

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has accused that India is putting pressure on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to cancel their upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

The Bengal Tigers are set to two-match Test and three-match T20I in January next year.

However, the Bangladeshi cricketers are allegedly unwilling to visit Pakistan for the series due to the poor security situation.

Nazmul Hassan, BCB's president, recently also claimed that a lot of its top players have refused to take part in the series away from home.

Speaking about the uncertainty of the tour, Qureshi urged Bangladesh to take a decision on their own and also blamed India for intervening.

“We are thankful to Sri Lanka for coming. We heard their players’ statements, they said that Pakistan had the perfect environment for cricket and had excellent arrangements with fool-proof security," Qureshi said.

"They didn’t face any problems at all.”

“We are ready to welcome Bangladesh. It looks like they were ready to tour. But I suspect pressure from India is proving to be a hindrance," he added.

"Bangladesh should take this decision independently. They can continue their ties with India, but in international sports, they shouldn’t involve these types of politics.”