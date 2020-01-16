'Paji see you soon again for a match': Harbhajan Singh shares picture with 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar

Two strong Indian personalities - Harbhajan Singh and Akshay Kumar - shared a sweet moment together.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday took to Instagram to upload a picture of himself alongside the Bollywood actor.

The duo are seen hugging each other in what appears to be a snap after a game of cricket.

The Chennai Super King's (CSK) cricketer captioned the photo, "Shera di kom punjabi @akshaykumar paji see you soon again for a match.."

While the cricketer will be seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Akshay Kumar is basking on the success of 'Good Newwz'. The movie has made more than Rs 300 crore at the global market.

As for the bowler, he had recently narrated a heartfelt story in a quiz show hosted by Sourav Ganguly named "Dadagiri". He revealed how Ganguly resurrected his cricket career by picking him for the home series against Australia back in 2001.