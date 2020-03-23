'Paji bande nahi kutne': Yuvraj Singh gets hilariously trolled by Ishant Sharma for his antiques during Janata curfew

Team India star pacer Ishant Sharma savagely trolled his former teammate Yuvraj Singh on social media.

On Sunday (March 22), lakhs of citizens across India came out to express their gratitude towards the healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The event took place at 5 PM (IST) sharp on a day when the entire nation took part in an unofficial lockdown following self-imposed 'Janata Curfew'.

All over the country, people were seen clanging utensils, ringing bells, and clapping to salute those fighting against the virus and doing their duties despite the 'Janata Curfew', like doctors, medical staff, paramedics, police, defence forces, and guards.

Like millions of others, Yuvraj and his wife Hazel Keech also came out on to their terrace to show their gratitude towards those doing the relentless hard work.

Hazel took to Instagram and shared a video of her and Yuvi on their terrace and wrote: "5pm in India and we are on our balconies to make noise and show our appreciation to the real heros of our country who keep us safe.”

However, in the video, Yuvraj can be seen banging the railings with a stump instead.

Reacting to this, Ishant dropped a hilarious comment saying: "paji bande nahi kutne!! Taali marni hai"

HERE IS THE COMMENT:

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.