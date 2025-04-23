Star India cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with others, spoke out against the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

On Tuesday, April 22, a devastating terrorist attack occurred in the tranquil Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting the tranquility of this beloved hill station. Reports from the police indicate that a group of four to six terrorists indiscriminately opened fire on innocent civilians, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 26 lives and leaving numerous others wounded.

In the aftermath of this senseless act of violence, members of the Indian cricketing community expressed their sorrow and solidarity with the victims. Prominent players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir, and Virender Sehwag among others took to their social media platforms to share heartfelt messages in response to the tragic event.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country," Shubman Gill posted.

Former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families. Let us stand united in hope and humanity.”

Star India batter Virat Kohli expressed condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for justice for the cruel act.

India captain Rohit Sharma also posted a heartbroken emoji on his Instagram account to express his grief.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote: "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike."

"Strongly condemn this cowardly act by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. India stands united with our brave Army, J&K Police, and Paramilitary forces in the fight against terrorism. Justice will prevail," said former India all-rounder Suresh Raina.

"My heart goes out to family members of all those who lost their lives in dastardly attack. This can't be forgiven," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote.

Kumble added: "Innocent lives lost to senseless violence. Praying for strength and peace for the affected families. Let's stand together against hate."

Tragically, around 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives and many more were injured in a terrorist attack at the Pahalgam hill station in Jammu and Kashmir. On that fateful day, US Vice President JD Vance was visiting India, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an official trip to Saudi Arabia.

A group of gunmen emerged from the nearby forests in Pahalgam between 2:45 PM and 3 PM. They opened fire, causing chaos and casualties among the crowd. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers, dressed in military uniforms, fired indiscriminately, instilling fear in the hearts of the tourists. The lack of nearby vehicles only heightened the panic.

In response to this tragedy, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown on Wednesday, April 23, as a way to collectively mourn and protest against the brutal terrorist attack. This marks the first total shutdown in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, a time when such calls typically came from separatist groups.

