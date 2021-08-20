Pacer Sandeep Sharma ties knot with long-time girlfriend ahead of IPL 2021

Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Tasha Sathwick a few days before he leaves for the remaining phase of the IPL 2021 with the franchise. The Hyderabad franchise took to social media to congratulate the couple and wished them a lifelong partnership.

SRH's official social media handles shared the picture of the newly-wedded couple with the caption, "A special addition to the #SRHFamily.Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma. Cheers to a lifelong partnership!"

Tasha Sathwick, who is a jewelry designer by profession has been in a relationship with the right-arm pacer for a long time now. Sandeep was dressed in traditional white attire while the bride was dressed in a red saree.

The couple got engaged in 2018 when Sandeep had shared the news with the picture on his social media. Sandeep and Tasha keep posting pictures with each other regularly. As soon as the SRH handle confirmed the news, the wishes started pouring in for the couple from fans.

Sandeep, who has been playing for the men in orange since 2018 has become a regular member of the side since then taking 39 wickets in 39 matches he played. Sandeep, who has represented the Indian team in two T20Is didn't have a great outing in the first few matches of the 2021 edition tracking just one wicket in three games he played.

Sandeep will look to improve upon his numbers in the remaining matches of the 14th edition when the tournament resumes in the UAE next month from September 19.