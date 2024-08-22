Twitter
Cricket

Pacer Mohammed Shami flaunts new hairstyle ahead of India comeback, social media goes gaga - See pics

Shami's transformation not only impressed his fans but also hinted at his readiness to return to the field with renewed vigor and style.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 09:32 PM IST

Courtesy: Instagram @mdshami.11
Renowned Indian pace-bowling spearhead, Mohammed Shami, has been sidelined due to an Achilles Heel injury for nearly nine months now. His absence from the field has been felt since his last competitive appearance in the 2023 World Cup final, where he excelled as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps in just seven innings.

Throughout his recovery journey, Shami has been sharing updates on his Instagram and other social media platforms, detailing his emotions and rigorous training regimen, which includes strength and conditioning sessions.

However, it was his recent social media post that caught everyone's attention. Shami unveiled a new look in three striking pictures, showcasing a stylish appearance with impeccably groomed facial hair and contemporary spiky hair. The mirror selfies were expertly captured by celebrity stylist Hakim Aalim, who stood behind Shami during the photoshoot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@mdshami.11)

Shami's transformation not only impressed his fans but also hinted at his readiness to return to the field with renewed vigor and style.

Hakim is a highly respected hair stylist in Mumbai, known for his expertise in transforming the appearances of cricketers and other renowned personalities. Many well-known athletes have sought out his services to enhance their looks and present a fresh image to the public.

The response from social media users was overwhelming, with numerous comments praising the cricketer's rejuvenated appearance. One individual even went as far as to say that the cricketer looked 20 years younger than his actual age.

Mohammed Shami, who was previously working towards a comeback in the series against Bangladesh, has been identified by Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, as a key player for the upcoming tour in Australia. Shah emphasized Shami's importance to the team's success Down Under.

Also read| CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show taking home top honors - Check full list of winners

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
