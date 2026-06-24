'Owner wants to get rid of you': David Warner stirs the pot over Rishabh Pant's return, Kuldeep Yadav's DC exit

David Warner sparked a social media frenzy with a cheeky remark after Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal welcomed Rishabh Pant back to the franchise and bid farewell to Kuldeep Yadav. The Australian batter's response quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions from cricket fans.

David Warner couldn’t hold back a laugh when he saw Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal’s message after the big IPL trade between Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up. Pant, who played two seasons for Lucknow Super Giants, is heading back to the Capitals—his old team—on a lower salary, while Kuldeep is getting a fresh start with LSG.

“Dear Kuldeep, thank you for your service over the last 5 years at Delhi Capitals. You have been a core part of our team, and you will be sorely missed. Go well - you are a champion player, and I am sure you will do extremely well back in your home ground. Rishabh… Kiran and I are both happy to have you back at DC. Hope you can find your best form back home in Delhi,” Jindal posted on X.

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Jindal’s message was friendly enough but Warner’s reply—a simple laughing emoji—got fans buzzing online. It’s not surprising; Warner’s history with Delhi is pretty deep. He first suited up for them from 2009 to 2013, then came back nearly ten years later, playing from 2022 to 2024. In between, he spent eight seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained them to the IPL title in 2016, and then watched his relationship with the team fall apart in 2021. They stripped him of the captaincy and eventually let him go, which set the stage for his DC comeback.

He led Delhi in 16 matches but only picked up five wins as captain. Still, he had decent runs in 2022 and 2023—scoring 432 and 516 runs each season. Things unraveled in 2024, though. Warner managed just 168 runs in eight matches, and Delhi released him after that, putting the brakes on his IPL career.

Reflecting on it all, Warner chimed in about Pant’s move: “It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time.”

It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 23, 2026

Pant’s return to the Capitals means he has plenty to prove. There’s talk about whether he’ll take the captaincy back from Axar Patel, but, honestly, that can wait. For now, Pant needs to focus on finding his rhythm at the crease and putting up big numbers again. His last two IPL campaigns have been disappointing—just 269 runs in 2025 and 312 in 2026. So, the pressure’s on.

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