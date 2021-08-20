OVI-W vs BPH-W The Hundred Women's Eliminator Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix

After 32 matches and campaigns that ebbed and flowed throughout last month, we have three teams left in the inaugural The Hundred women's competition, out of whom one will be knocked out on Friday. Oval Invincibles take on the Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator.

Both teams have had opposite campaigns as the Invincibles started their campaign with a few wins on the trot before losing a couple of them in a row, but won when it mattered to finish second in the points table. While Birmingham Phoenix had won only one out of their first five games before winning their last three to qualify, however, they will be without their explosive opener Shafali Verma, who has returned India to join the national team's camp ahead of India's tour of Australia.

Dream11 Prediction – Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix – The Hundred Women's competition 2021 Eliminator in London

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce

Batters: Eve Jones, Georgia Adams, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Erin Burns, Dan van Niekerk, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Abtaha Maqsood, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Dane van Niekerk (c), Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shabnim Ismail

Birmingham Phoenix: Eve Jones, Amy Jones(w/c), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Gwenan Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Isabelle Wong, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at The Oval, London on Friday, August 20. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk(c), Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Alice Capsey, Joanne Gardner, Grace Gibbs, Sarah Bryce(w), Natasha Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Eva Gray, Rhianna Southby, Megan Belt, Danielle Gregory

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Evelyn Jones, Amy Ellen Jones(w/c), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Isabelle Wong, Gwenan Davies, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Georgia Elwiss, Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell