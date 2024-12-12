The Indian captain has struggled to find his form, adding to India's challenges in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma's lackluster performance in Test cricket has raised concerns among fans and critics alike. The Indian captain has struggled to find his form, adding to India's challenges in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, Jasprit Bumrah stepped up and led India to a remarkable 295-run victory in Perth. However, when Sharma returned to lead the team in Adelaide, India suffered a humiliating defeat.

Sharma's disappointing performance in the pink ball Test, where he only managed to score nine runs, has sparked calls for Bumrah to take over the captaincy.

Criticism of Sharma's poor batting form has been harsh, with former South African international Daryll Cullinan launching a scathing attack on the player. In an interview with InsideSport, Cullinan expressed his disappointment with Sharma's performance.

"Look at Rohit, then at Virat. Notice the difference in their physical condition. Rohit is overweight, and not a long-term cricketer anymore. Rohit is not in a good physical condition to play in a four or a five-match Test series,” he said.

Highlighting a significant contrast in Rohit's performance records at home versus overseas, Cullins asserts that the 37-year-old cricketer is primarily effective in India. Of the 65 Tests Rohit has participated in, 29 have taken place outside of India, where he has accumulated 1622 runs at an average of 32.44, with a top score of 127 against England at The Oval. Similarly, in ODIs, out of the 10,866 runs Rohit has scored, only 3703 have been achieved outside of India. While it is true that he has played fewer matches abroad - 115 compared to 150 at home - his average of 39.91 further supports Cullinan's assertion.

"I think Rohit is a flat-track bully. Let's look at his record outside of India. Every time he's been to South Africa, you clearly get the feeling that he doesn't like the short ball. The fact that he's now back in the middle order… he's an opener. He must come and lead from the front, especially after that convincing victory under Bumrah's leadership," added Cullinan.

Rohit Sharma's performance is crucial as India remains in the running for the World Test Championship final, aiming to secure a spot in the summit clash for the third consecutive time. In order to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final, India must achieve a 4-1 victory over Australia. Despite the challenging task ahead, there remains a glimmer of hope for India to achieve this feat by outperforming Australia in the upcoming Test matches.

