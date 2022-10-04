'Overrated bowler and...', Netizens roast Mohammed Siraj as he concedes runs and drops easy catch

Mohammed Siraj

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made three changes to India's playing XI from the precious game as he brought in Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas iyer in place of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh.

After Jasprit Bumrah got officially ruled out from the T20 CWC, it is expected that one among either Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj will replace the ace Indian fast bowler in the squad.

Mohammed Siraj was given the opportunity to play this match but he hasn't performed so far as expected in the ongoing game. Mohammed Siraj has so fr bowled 2 overs and given away 26 runs and he also dropped a simple catch which eventually went for a six after hitting his hand.

Netizens were mighty unimpressed with his performance and here's how they reacted

De Kock enjoying Indore condition left and right, well deserved 50Ashwin known for dusra but de kock played dusra side shot for six . N then to add his frustration, Siraj cud not catch of Rossouw



##INDvsSA #Rohit #Ashwin #Siraj #Dekock

It's hard to pass an over with ball without run & without boundaries by #siraj in T20.



#INDvSA

Talking about the match, Quinton de Kock has just got out after scoring quick 67 off 42 runs and South Africa are batting on 120 runs after 12 overs for the loss of 2 wickets.