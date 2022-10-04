Search icon
'Overrated bowler and...', Netizens roast Mohammed Siraj as he concedes runs and drops easy catch

Mohammed Siraj 26 runs in his first 2 overs and dopeed a catch which went for a six in the 3rd T20I match against South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made three changes to India's playing XI from the precious game as he brought in Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas iyer in place of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh.

After Jasprit Bumrah got officially ruled out from the T20 CWC, it is expected that one among either Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj will replace the ace Indian fast bowler in the squad.

Mohammed Siraj was given the opportunity to play this match but he hasn't performed so far as expected in the ongoing game. Mohammed Siraj has so fr bowled 2 overs and given away 26 runs and he also dropped a simple catch which eventually went for a six after hitting his hand.

Netizens were mighty unimpressed with his performance and here's how they reacted

Talking about the match, Quinton de Kock has just got out after scoring quick 67 off 42 runs and South Africa are batting on 120 runs after 12 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. 

