'Overrated batsman and bad...', netizens unpleased with Shubman Gill as he drops an easy catch in the 1st ODI

Shubman Gill, who is part of the Indian playing XI in the 1st ODI against South Africa dropped an easy catch and it left netizens furious.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Shubman Gill

India and South Africa are currently playing 1st ODI match of a 3-match series and it is being played in Lucknow. The match was scheduled to start at 1:30 PM but due to rain, it got delayed and 10 overs were also reduced per side in the match because of this delay.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan to the toss and opted to field first in the match. South African opening batters Quinton De Kock and Jannemann Malan were up to the task and both played controlled innings at the start. The bowling duo of Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj bowled tight lines and lengths but the South African batters managed to sail through.

Shardul Thakur came to bowl as the 1st change and immediately made an impact with his bowling. South African batter Janneman Malan knicked the 2nd delivery and it went straight to Shubman Gill's hands who was standing at the first slip but the ball went in and out off his hands and he dropped it.

Netizens were unimpressed with this drop and check out how they reacted

But, this drop catch didn't have much of an impact on the match as Malan lost his wicket to Shardul Thakur in his next over. 

Coming to the match, as we write, South African team has scored 60 runs after 14 overs at the loss of 1 wicket.

