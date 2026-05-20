‘Overacting ke 50 paise katenge’: Bangladesh players mock Mohammad Rizwan after fiery Litton Das spat in BAN vs PAK 2nd Test

Tensions boiled over during the second Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test as Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das were involved in a fiery on-field exchange. The incident took another turn when Bangladesh players appeared to troll Rizwan, making the moment one of the biggest talking points from the match.

Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das engaged in a heated verbal tussle on day four of the second test match. Image: X/Screengrab

Day four in Sylhet was anything but calm during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test. Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das got into a pretty heated argument—nothing too shocking when stakes are high, but it definitely stirred things up on the field.

It all started with Rizwan complaining about some movement near the sight screen on the fifth ball of the 72nd over. Litton walked over, probably wanting to hear what was bothering Rizwan, but things escalated quickly. Rizwan tried to explain, but Litton wasn’t buying it. He pushed Rizwan to just focus on his batting, which only irritated the Pakistan wicketkeeper even more.

Then came Litton’s famous dig: “50 ho gayi, ab acting shuru ho jayegi.” He basically joked that Rizwan, having scored his half-century, would now start with the theatrics and honestly, it got a few smiles from both sides. But Rizwan didn’t appreciate it. The umpires had to step in, with Rizwan voicing his frustration to the square-leg official, and they managed to calm things down before play got back underway.

A comment that stood out online came from a Bangladesh player who humorously referenced a well-known line from the Bollywood movie Hera Pheri, stating:

"Ye overacting ke liye hum 50 paise katenge (We’ll dock 50 paise for overacting)." Additionally, other fielders from Bangladesh were also caught mocking Rizwan.

On-field exchange between Mohammad Rizwan and Liton Das during the match:



The incident occurred when Rizwan raised a concern regarding the sight screen. Liton Das intervened, leading to a brief verbal exchange between the two players.



What was said:

- Liton Das: “What are you… pic.twitter.com/BfJQWqMMLa — Haral (@FakharHaral) May 19, 2026

At that point, Rizwan was at 75*, just 25 runs shy of what could’ve been a game-changing century, with Salman Ali Agha alongside him. Pakistan started day five at 316/7, needing another 121 runs to chase down 437. Rizwan looked set, but he couldn’t add to his tally—an arm ball snuck through as he defended, ending that promising partnership. After that, Pakistan crumbled, finishing at 359 all out.

Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan in Tests both at home and away, but this win was special—it’s their first clean sweep at home. They wrapped up the series in Sylhet after clinching the previous Test in Dhaka by 104 runs. This victory moved Bangladesh up to fourth place on the World Test Championship table, with a 58.33 win percentage, leapfrogging India in points. You could feel the pride from the home crowd; moments like these really give cricket its edge.

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