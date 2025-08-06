Twitter
CRICKET

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

The dispute began when Fortis insisted that Indian coaches and staff maintain a 2.5-meter distance from the main pitch during pre-match practice, a standard protocol meant to protect the playing surface. Gambhir reportedly objected, perceiving the enforcement as unnecessarily rigid.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 07:22 PM IST

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'
Lee Fortis, the chief curator at Kennington Oval, clearly has not moved past his intense disagreement with India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir. A week ago, a viral video showcased a tense interaction between the two regarding the central square at the Oval. While India dismissed the incident and went on to surprise England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy decider, leveling the series at 2-2, Fortis has reignited the controversy—taking another jab at Gambhir by labeling him as "tetchy" or 'bad-tempered'.

Tempers flared just two days prior to the final Test between India and England when Gambhir had a confrontation with curator Fortis. The dispute arose after Fortis raised concerns about Indian players and staff getting too close to the pitch during an optional practice session.

Fortis initially approached India’s assistant coach, Sitanshu Kotak, which led Gambhir to step in. He pointed his finger at Fortis and repeatedly asserted that he was “just a groundsman.” Fortis cautioned Gambhir to refrain from swearing or he would risk being reported to the ICC match referee.

As Fortis continued his conversation with Kotak, Gambhir became increasingly agitated, advising the coach not to “engage in a discussion” with the curator. According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, when Fortis issued a second warning, Gambhir retorted: “You stop it. You don’t dictate what we should do. You have no authority to tell us. You’re merely a groundsman—stay within your role. Nothing more. You are just a groundsman.”

In an interview with PTI a week after the incident, Lee Fortis remarked that the altercation had painted him as a villain in the eyes of Indian cricketers and their fans. Nevertheless, he expressed contentment with how the series finale unfolded and commended the IPL-like atmosphere at The Oval.

“Well, I was never the villain; I was made into one. Hope you guys enjoyed the show, and the atmosphere was like the IPL. It was a great game,” Fortis said.

Fortis is currently preparing for The Hundred, set to commence on August 9. According to PTI, immediately after Mohammed Siraj dismissed England's last wicket, Gus Atkinson, securing a six-run victory for India, Fortis returned to the main square to supervise the arrangements for The Hundred matches.

