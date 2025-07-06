Out or not out? Akash Deep's delivery to Joe Root sparks heated no-ball debate; Here's what the rulebook says

On Day 4, Akash claimed two of the three England wickets for a total of 72 runs at the end of the day. Both of Akash's wickets were bowled and the cricket community was left astonished by his stunning delivery to Joe Root.

During the second innings of the Edgbaston Test, India's bowler Akash Deep, who was brought into the team after management opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah, delivered some remarkable deliveries. On Day 4, Akash claimed two of the three England wickets for a total of 72 runs at the end of the day. Both of Akash's wickets were bowled and the cricket community was left astonished by his stunning delivery to Joe Root.

A batter of Joe Root's caliber is seldom dismissed by a fast bowler. Nevertheless, the seasoned England player was unable to handle the incoming delivery from Akash. Following this incident, some controversy arose. Although Root was declared out by the umpire, numerous commentators and fans on social media have labeled Akash's delivery as 'illegal.'

BALL OF THE SERIES BY AKASHDEEP. pic.twitter.com/nXE3s5QpeA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 5, 2025

"The delivery from Akash Deep - which we said was wide off the crease - his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up," Former England cricketer Alison Mitchell said while doing commentary on BBC TMS.

Akash has been charged with making contact with the return crease using his back foot, despite the fact that his foot was clearly within the popping crease. Consequently, some fans are upset with the officials for not recognizing the incident.

What does the rule say?

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, specifically Law 21.5.1 on "Fair delivery – the feet," outlines the rules for the bowler's back foot:

"The bowler's back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery."

The return creases are the two long lines running parallel to the pitch on either side of the stumps. Unlike the popping crease (for the front foot), where a part of the foot can be behind the line even if it slides forward, the return crease is a strict boundary. If any part of the back foot makes contact with the return crease, or lands beyond it, it should be called a no-ball.

Despite the replays and commentary from certain sources indicating a potential violation, the on-field umpire did not declare a no-ball, and the dismissal remained valid. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was also in the commentary box, presented an opposing perspective, arguing that Akash Deep's delivery was legitimate since his foot made contact "within the return crease" at the initial point of contact. The subtlety often resides in whether the first point of contact was inside the line, even if the foot later drags or rotates over it.

