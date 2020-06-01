'Out of place' Kagiso Rabada says he is 150% fully committed to playing for South Africa

After facing a ban one-test ban for overzealous celebration against England and a difficult 2019-20 season, South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he is fully committed to playing for the Proteas.

The 25-year-old had topped the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) test bowler rankings in 2018 but was below par in the last South African summer.

"I am 150% fully committed to playing for South Africa," he said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa on Monday.

"The past season was a disappointment, even though my stats were OK. I just felt really rusty and out of place. I am taking it day by day to achieve my new set of goals."

Rabada missed the crucial fourth test against England after he collected a fourth demerit point in a 24-month period. He had celebrated too close to visiting captain Joe Root after claiming his wicket.

"It’s passion," he says. "Everybody has their opinion and they are entitled to that. I have identified things I needed to and will address them with the people who are closest to me and who I feel should be helping me."

As for cricket, Rabada has featured in 142 international matches across all three formats since making his debut in November 2014. However, he feels that his heavy workload has not helped. But now with the

forced break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he is taking enough rest."The five years has gone by really quickly, but there has been a huge amount of volume in my cricket," he added.

"I am just glad that I can get a rest, though not in the way that it has come."