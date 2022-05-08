Out of nowhere MS Dhoni became captain: Yuvraj Singh REVEALS how he missed out on Team India captaincy

Yuvraj Singh opens up on how Greg Chappell episode cost him India captaincy

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who played a key role in India's World Cup triumph in 2011, recently revealed how he nearly missed out on Team India captaincy. While MS Dhoni is often credited for playing a key role in India's World Cup win, Yuvraj also had a stellar run at the World Cup.

Surprisingly, however, despite all of his success in the Indian jersey the 40-year-old never got a chance to captain the Indian Team. During the 2007, T20 World Cup, many viewed Yuvraj as the perfect captaincy candidate, as other senior players like Rahul Dravid had skipped the mega event.

Yuvraj was also the vice-captain to Dravid during the preceding tour of England but before the World Cup, BCCI selectors went with Dhoni, which in hindsight was a masterstroke as India lifted the coveted title.

While he had a key role in the Indian side during the 2007 T20 World Cup as well, Yuvraj revealed that taking the side of Sachin Tendulkar during the Greg Chappell episode led to him being snubbed from Team India captaincy.

Chapell was the head coach of Indian team from 2005 to 2007, but his tenure wasn't without its fair share of controversies as the former Australian skipper fell out with various senior Indian players, including the likes of Sachin.

Yuvraj revealed that his decision to support Sachin didn't go well with the BCCI officials, and he was, therefore, never considered for captaincy.

"I was supposed to be the captain. Then the Greg Chappell incident happened. It had become Chappell or Sachin. I was probably the only player who supported…that I support my teammate. And there were a lot of people in the…Some of the BCCI officials did not like that. It was said that they should make anybody the captain but not myself. This is what I heard," the veteran all-rounder told Sanjay Manjrekar on Sports18.

"I am not sure how true it is. Suddenly from vice-captaincy I was removed. Sehwag was not there in the team. So, out of nowhere Mahi became captain for the 2007 T20 World Cup. I thought I was going to be the captain," he added further.