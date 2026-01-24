FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Out-of-favour Mohammed Shami sends strong reminder to selectors with Ranji Trophy fifer

Mohammed Shami sent a strong message to the national selectors with a brilliant five-wicket haul for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. The veteran pacer’s match-winning spell has reignited talks of an India comeback as he pushes hard for a return to the international squad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 10:25 PM IST

Out-of-favour Mohammed Shami sends strong reminder to selectors with Ranji Trophy fifer
India pacer Mohammed Shami's impressive five-wicket haul positioned Bengal for a decisive victory with a bonus point against Services on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Saturday. Shami delivered a remarkable performance with figures of 16-3-51-5, dismantling the opposition's batting order, leaving Services struggling at 231 for eight, still needing 102 runs to avoid defeat. Earlier, Bengal had amassed a formidable total of 519 in their first innings and bowled out Services for just 186, establishing a commanding lead of 333 runs.

Shami claimed the wicket of Services' opener Shubham Rohilla (0) and No. 3 Ravi Chauhan (8) for early breakthroughs, before dismissing Rajat Paliwal (83), Vineet Dhankar (13), and Arjun Sharma (2) to secure his five-wicket haul. In Nadiad, Gujarat faced a daunting defeat as they were all out for 347 in their second innings, leaving Railways needing just 99 runs to win with a full day of play remaining.

Railways, who had bowled out the hosts for 175 in the first innings, took a substantial lead of 249 runs, bolstered by Zubair Khan's century (104) and fifties from Ravi Singh (98), captain Bhargav Merai (55), and Karn Sharma (60).

Despite a significantly improved batting display in their second innings, where Jaymeet Patel scored 101 and Urvil Patel contributed a stylish 64, Gujarat's lead was limited to 98 runs, with Karn taking 5/87.

Hosts Assam battled valiantly on Day Three, extending their overall lead to 147 runs by reaching 136/7 in their second innings against Haryana. Assam managed a narrow lead of 11 runs after bowling out Haryana for 236, following their own first innings total of 247, despite notable fifties from visiting batters Yuvraj Singh (84) and Ankit Kumar (50).

Mukhtar Hussain provided a crucial late boost for Assam, remaining unbeaten on 40 off 46 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours. Meanwhile, Tripura found themselves in a slightly better position, holding an overall lead of 212 runs as they reached 247 for eight in their second innings against Uttarakhand.

Tripura had given away a lead of 35 runs, as Uttarakhand scored 301 in response to the hosts' first innings total of 266.

