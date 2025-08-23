'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

The uncertainty intensified after both players announced their retirement from T20 internationals following India’s World Cup victory in 2024, and then surprised fans with their abrupt departure from Test cricket in May 2025.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has refuted speculation regarding a farewell series for India ODI captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they prepare for the Australia 50-overs tour in October, stating that 'we will cross that bridge when we come to it'.

For several weeks, the cricket community has been buzzing with speculation regarding whether Rohit and Kohli—two of the most prominent figures in Indian cricket—would remain in the 50-over format. The uncertainty intensified after both players announced their retirement from T20 internationals following India’s World Cup victory in 2024, and then surprised fans with their abrupt departure from Test cricket in May 2025. This sequence of events led many to believe that ODIs would soon be next, igniting extensive discussions among analysts and concern among supporters.

Following India's recent Test tour to England, rumors and reports suggested that the team management might decide on the future of these two batting legends after the three ODIs in Australia scheduled between October 19 and 25. However, Shukla has dismissed all such discussions, confirming that both Rohit and Kohli are still integral to the 50-over plans as the Men in Blue strategize for the upcoming ODI World Cup in late 2027.

“They haven’t retired, haven’t they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven’t taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell? Retirement from two formats, that’s the phases, but they are still playing ODIs. Don’t worry this much. BCCI policy is quite clear; we won’t ask anyone to retire, they have to make their decisions themselves. He has to take that call, and we respect that,” Rajeev Shukla said in a video shared by the UPT20 League.

What’s next for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?



Shri Rajeev Shukla @ShuklaRajiv (Vice President, BCCI; Director, Asian Cricket Council; MP, Rajya Sabha) shares his thoughts in a very special episode of Long Off Lounge.



Now live on YouTube — https://t.co/Z5oxTzCbrL@UPCACricket |… pic.twitter.com/srflE3Bc9M August 22, 2025

“We’ll cross the bridge when we come to it. You are already arranging their farewell! Virat Kohli is very fit, and Rohit Sharma plays very well. Why are you worried about their farewell?” Shukla said in response to the hosts’ query on a potential farewell match.

Rohit and Kohli last donned the Indian jersey during the triumphant Champions Trophy tournament held in the United Arab Emirates. Kohli delivered a match-winning performance in the semi-finals and scored a century against Pakistan in the group stage, while Rohit shone in the final against New Zealand in Dubai, contributing a brilliant 76 that propelled India to their first ICC ODI title victory in 12 years.

Also read| Will Shreyas Iyer replace Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain? BCCI secretary drops bombshell