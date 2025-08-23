Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

CRICKET

'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

The uncertainty intensified after both players announced their retirement from T20 internationals following India’s World Cup victory in 2024, and then surprised fans with their abrupt departure from Test cricket in May 2025.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has refuted speculation regarding a farewell series for India ODI captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they prepare for the Australia 50-overs tour in October, stating that 'we will cross that bridge when we come to it'.

For several weeks, the cricket community has been buzzing with speculation regarding whether Rohit and Kohli—two of the most prominent figures in Indian cricket—would remain in the 50-over format. The uncertainty intensified after both players announced their retirement from T20 internationals following India’s World Cup victory in 2024, and then surprised fans with their abrupt departure from Test cricket in May 2025. This sequence of events led many to believe that ODIs would soon be next, igniting extensive discussions among analysts and concern among supporters.

Following India's recent Test tour to England, rumors and reports suggested that the team management might decide on the future of these two batting legends after the three ODIs in Australia scheduled between October 19 and 25. However, Shukla has dismissed all such discussions, confirming that both Rohit and Kohli are still integral to the 50-over plans as the Men in Blue strategize for the upcoming ODI World Cup in late 2027.

“They haven’t retired, haven’t they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven’t taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell? Retirement from two formats, that’s the phases, but they are still playing ODIs. Don’t worry this much. BCCI policy is quite clear; we won’t ask anyone to retire, they have to make their decisions themselves. He has to take that call, and we respect that,” Rajeev Shukla said in a video shared by the UPT20 League.

“We’ll cross the bridge when we come to it. You are already arranging their farewell! Virat Kohli is very fit, and Rohit Sharma plays very well. Why are you worried about their farewell?” Shukla said in response to the hosts’ query on a potential farewell match.

Rohit and Kohli last donned the Indian jersey during the triumphant Champions Trophy tournament held in the United Arab Emirates. Kohli delivered a match-winning performance in the semi-finals and scored a century against Pakistan in the group stage, while Rohit shone in the final against New Zealand in Dubai, contributing a brilliant 76 that propelled India to their first ICC ODI title victory in 12 years.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
