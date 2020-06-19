'Our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating': Rohit Sharma recalls beating Australia in 2007 T20 World Cup

Headlines

Parents in Saudi Arabia face jail risk if students absent for 20 days without valid reason

Kangana Ranaut lauds ISRO's female scientists after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing: 'True essence of Bhartiyata'

‘Delhi banega Khalistan’: Delhi Metro stations defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans ahead of G20 Summit

JEE Entrance Exam 2024: 6 most important tips for JEE Main chemistry paper

Meet IPS officer Kartik Jivani, who cracked UPSC exam thrice to become IAS, his AIR is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut lauds ISRO's female scientists after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing: 'True essence of Bhartiyata'

JEE Entrance Exam 2024: 6 most important tips for JEE Main chemistry paper

Meet IPS officer Kartik Jivani, who cracked UPSC exam thrice to become IAS, his AIR is...

Exercises to relieve shoulder pain

10 tips to cure tension headaches

Thyroid: Tips to lose weight with hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Kangana Ranaut lauds ISRO's female scientists after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing: 'True essence of Bhartiyata'

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

This actress, who made Bollywood debut in 2016, once grabbed headlines for supporting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating': Rohit Sharma recalls beating Australia in 2007 T20 World Cup

"You never realize you're playing for the Indian cricket team until you witness the support of the fans," Rohit Sharma said

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2020, 08:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma took a walk down his memory lane and recalled the time when India beat Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final which ignited huge celebration amongst fans at the team hotel after the win.

The swashbuckling opener also spoke on the importance of fans during a cricket match and added how the support from the stands on several occasions helps the players in lifting their performances on the field.

"You never realize you're playing for the Indian cricket team until you witness the support of the fans," Rohit Sharma said on the Cricket Connected Show.

Recalling his memories from India's emphatic victory over the Aussies, Rohit said: "I still remember when we won against Australia in the semi-final in 2007, our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating and dancing, I couldn't believe my eyes as I hadn't seen anything like this before." 

"You always see fans in the stadium but that day at the hotel, seeing all of those supporters, I felt that it is the fans’ passion and love that keeps the team going," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the 13th edition Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended till further notice amid coronavirus pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Clash of apex predators: Viral video reveals bone-chilling tiger vs lion face-off, watch

Vivek Agnihotri snaps back at Omar Abdullah mocking The Kashmir Files winning National Award for 'national integration'

This popular actress from 2000s wanted to join Army, battled depression after death of parents, newborn baby

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor’s family members amid breakup rumours? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE