'Our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating': Rohit Sharma recalls beating Australia in 2007 T20 World Cup

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma took a walk down his memory lane and recalled the time when India beat Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final which ignited huge celebration amongst fans at the team hotel after the win.

The swashbuckling opener also spoke on the importance of fans during a cricket match and added how the support from the stands on several occasions helps the players in lifting their performances on the field.

"You never realize you're playing for the Indian cricket team until you witness the support of the fans," Rohit Sharma said on the Cricket Connected Show.

Recalling his memories from India's emphatic victory over the Aussies, Rohit said: "I still remember when we won against Australia in the semi-final in 2007, our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating and dancing, I couldn't believe my eyes as I hadn't seen anything like this before."

"You always see fans in the stadium but that day at the hotel, seeing all of those supporters, I felt that it is the fans’ passion and love that keeps the team going," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the 13th edition Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended till further notice amid coronavirus pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.