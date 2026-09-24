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​'Our challenge is to catch up': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson eyes Asian Games clash against 'benchmark' India

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has described India as the benchmark ahead of their Asian Games clash, saying his team’s challenge is to close the gap. Hesson highlighted India’s consistency and quality as Pakistan prepare for a high-profile cricket encounter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

​'Our challenge is to catch up': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson eyes Asian Games clash against 'benchmark' India
Mike Hesson (Reuters Photo)
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Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson says India is still the team to beat in white-ball cricket but he’s confident his squad can put real pressure on their rivals if they square off at the Asian Games in Japan.

Both India and Pakistan go straight into the men’s T20 quarter-finals. They won’t clash until the medal stage—either in the gold-medal match or the bronze-medal playoff.

At Pakistan’s pre-departure camp in Karachi, Hesson made it clear the team is focused on preparation and not looking too far ahead.

"India are the benchmark in terms of white-ball cricket at the moment and our challenge is to catch up to that,” Hesson said during the camp. "We are preparing as best as we can and if we get an opportunity to play [India], we will certainly put them under pressure as we were able to do in the final of the Asia Cup. There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and before being able to play the final for both sides, so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

Hesson also pushed back against claims that Pakistan’s T20I team is struggling. He admitted the Test squad had a tough time after the 3-0 sweep by England, but pointed out the T20I team’s strong run over the past 15 months.

"The Test team is struggling and we are all well aware of it. But the win percentage of the T20I team in the last 15 months has been third or the fourth best. We have lost to India on multiple occasions and that is the benchmark of all the Pakistani teams, we understand that. But to suggest that the T20 side is at a low [is not correct],” Hesson said.

Sahibzada Farhan will captain Pakistan at the Asian Games. The 15-man squad features four players waiting for their T20I debuts: Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat, and Saad Masood.

Farhan, who scored 383 runs at the 2026 T20 World Cup, is the squad’s most experienced batter and leads a group packed with young talent.

India comes in as defending champions having taken gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The men’s T20 competition kicks off on September 24 with medal matches set for October 3.

Pakistan faces Group B’s runners-up in the quarter-finals on September 28. India meets the second-placed team from Group A that same day.

Also read| 'He is Sachin Tendulkar of bowling': How MS Dhoni's iconic 2012 praise paved the way for Zaheer Khan's CSK era

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