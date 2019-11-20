Otago vs Wellington, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for OTG vs WEL today in Ford Trophy 2019-20
OTG vs WEL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Otago vs Wellington Dream11 Team Player List, WEL Dream11 Team Player List, OTG Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Otago vs Wellington Head to Head.
Otago vs Wellington
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Dream11 Prediction - Otago vs Wellington
OTG vs WEL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Otago vs Wellington T20I match today, November 21.
Otago vs Wellington Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Mitch Renwick
Batsmen: Andrew Fletcher (VC), Neil Broom, Michael Bracewell
Allrounders: Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Dean Foxcroft (C), Michael Rippon
Bowlers: Ollie Newton, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith
OTG vs WEL My Dream11 Team
Mitch Renwick, Andrew Fletcher (VC), Neil Broom, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Dean Foxcroft (C), Michael Rippon, Ollie Newton, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith
OTG vs WEL Probable Playing 11
Otago: Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (WK), Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy (C), Matt Bacon.
Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (C), Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (WK), Malcolm Nofal, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, Logan Van Beek.
Check Dream11 Prediction / WEL Dream11 Team / Wellington Women Dream11 Team / OTG Dream11 Team / Otago Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.