Otago vs Wellington, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for OTG vs WEL today in Ford Trophy 2019-20

Otago vs Wellington

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 10:48 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Otago vs Wellington

OTG vs WEL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Otago vs Wellington T20I match today, November 21.

Otago vs Wellington Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Mitch Renwick

Batsmen: Andrew Fletcher (VC), Neil Broom, Michael Bracewell

Allrounders: Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Dean Foxcroft (C), Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Ollie Newton, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith

OTG vs WEL Probable Playing 11

Otago: Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (WK), Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy (C), Matt Bacon.

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (C), Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (WK), Malcolm Nofal, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, Logan Van Beek.

