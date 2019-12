Otago vs Northern Knights, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for OTG vs NK today in Super Smash 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Otago vs Northern Knights

OTG vs NK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Otago vs Northern Knights T20I match today, November 29.

Otago vs Northern Knights Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Josh Finnie

Allrounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Dean Foxcroft (C)

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi (VC), Jacob Duffy, Nathan G Smith

OTG vs NK Probable Playing 11

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (WK), Michael Rae

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Dean Brownlie (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell

