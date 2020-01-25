Otago vs Central Districts, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for OTG vs CD today in Ford Trophy 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Otago vs Central Districts

OTG vs CD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Otago vs Central Districts T20I match today, January 26.

Otago vs Central Districts Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver (C)

Batsmen: Will Young, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom (VC)

Allrounders: Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Nathan Smith

OTG vs CD My Dream11 Team

Dane Cleaver (C), Will Young, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom (VC), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Nathan Smith

OTG vs CD Probable Playing 11

Otago: Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick (WK), Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Anaru Kitchen (C), Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Josh Finnie, Matt Bacon.

Central Districts: Will Young, Dane Cleaver (WK), Josh Clarkson, Ben Smith (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Jayden Lennox, Brad Schmulian, Ryan Watson.

