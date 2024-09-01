Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

Orphaned at 16, India junior captain at 18: How Mohammad Amaan overcame personal obstacles to fulfill his dreams

Amaan will be leading the India U-19 team in an eagerly awaited series against Australia U-19 in Puducherry next month.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Orphaned at 16, India junior captain at 18: How Mohammad Amaan overcame personal obstacles to fulfill his dreams
Courtesy: X
At the young age of 18, Mohammad Amaan has achieved the prestigious title of captain of India's Under-19 one-day cricket team. He will be leading the team in an eagerly awaited series against Australia U-19 in Puducherry next month. This remarkable achievement speaks volumes about Amaan's unwavering determination, particularly in light of the significant challenges he has faced to reach this point.

Amaan's path to captaincy is defined by his resilience and perseverance. At the age of 16, he tragically lost both of his parents, leaving him to care for his three younger siblings. His mother, Sayba, passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and two years later, his father, Mehtab, succumbed to a prolonged illness after losing his job as a truck driver.

Confronted with these harsh realities, Amaan was forced to make a difficult decision between pursuing his cricket aspirations or prioritizing his family's needs. "When I lost my father, it felt like I suddenly grew up in one day," Amaan told The Indian Express.

Despite considering giving up cricket to support his siblings, he received encouragement from supporters who urged him to continue playing, and he made the courageous choice to persevere.

Now, as captain, Amaan leads a team that includes talented players such as Samit Dravid, the son of former India captain Rahul Dravid. The upcoming series against Australia U-19 will serve as a significant challenge for the young captain, who has already demonstrated exceptional potential on the field.

In the previous season, Amaan made a name for himself by scoring 363 runs, including four half-centuries, in eight innings for the Uttar Pradesh U-19 team in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He also emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the U-19 Challenger Series, accumulating 294 runs with an impressive average of 98. 

His coach, Rajeev Goyal, vividly remembers Amaan's unwavering determination throughout those difficult years.

“He told me, 'koi kapde ke dukan pe naukri laga do, ghar mein paise nahi hai (get me a job at any clothes shop, there’s no money at home),’” Goyal shared with The Indian Express.

Instead, Goyal extended an offer to Amaan for a coaching position at his academy, enabling him to remain connected to the sport he was passionate about.

“It is this hard work that has paid off,” Goyal added, noting Amaan’s discipline and focus on cricket.

As Amaan prepares to lead the India U-19 team, he reflects on the journey that has led him to this momentous opportunity.

“My father never liked me playing cricket. He always told me, 'yeh ameeron ka khel hai, gareeb ka kuch nahi hota (this is a rich man’s sport, the poor don’t benefit from it)… I never listened to him,” Amaan said, remembering his father’s words.

From a young boy who once went to bed hungry, to a captain leading the national U-19 team, Mohammad Amaan's story serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and determination required to achieve one's dreams in the face of adversity.

Also read| Explained: Why Rahul Dravid's son Samit won't be able to play 2026 World Cup despite India U-19 call-up

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
