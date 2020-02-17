'Opponents threatened to break my fingers if I played': R Ashwin recalls horrific incident

As India are gearing up to take on New Zealand in the two-match Test series, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled a harrowing experience which he went through during his younger days.

Ashwin said that when he was taking part in a tennis ball tournament, he was held up by players of the opposite team. They even went to the extent of threatening to chop off his fingers if he dared to feature in the tournament finale.

“We were supposed to play a final,” Ashwin told Cricbuzz. “As I was about to leave, there were four or five guys who came in Royal Enfields, properly muscular and big. They picked me up and said come we’ve got to go. I asked ‘who?’ and they said ‘you’re playing the match here, right? We’ve come to pick you up.”

“I was like wow they’ve arranged for a pick-up, and it feels great. I mean Royal Enfield… what happened is I sat behind one person and another person sat right behind me as if I was going to get off and go. I was properly sandwiched between both of them.

“I must have been about 14 or 15. They took me to a posh tea stall. A tea shop is a big cultural thing in Chennai. Next to all the grounds, there is a tea shop which has got those benches and all that. They made me sit there, ordered bajjis and vadas and all that, and have, have, don’t be afraid, we’re here to help you out’,” he added.

“It was around 3:30-4:00 PM and I said the match is going to start, let’s go. So they said, ‘no, no, we’re actually from the opposition, we wanted to stop you from playing. If you go and play we’ll make sure your fingers are not there.”

As for now, Ashwin is a well-established bowler who will don the jersey of India in the upcoming Test series. India will be looking to keep their good form in Test cricket going and end the tour on a high. The first match is scheduled to be played at Basin Reserve in Bay Oval starting Friday