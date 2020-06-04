OnThisDay: Virat Kohli-led side thrashed Pakistan in opener of ICC Champions Trophy in 2017

The opener match of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 was entertaining on every level. For one, it was between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The Men in Blue's participation in the tournament was held up till the very end.

When the team landed in England, news of speculated rift between captain Virat Kohli and then coach Anil Kumble was doing the rounds. With all this baggage, India played their opener on June 4 at Edgbaston.

The Pakistan side, termed as the dark horse, under Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and put India in. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who had announced themselves on the international circuit, went on a rampage.

While Dhawan went on to scoring, Rohit played the sheet anchor’s role. The duo put Pakistan under pressure but when Dhawan was finally dismissed after playing a handy knock of 68 runs, India were in cruise mode at 134/1.

However, that made no difference to India as Virat Kohli joined the Hitman in the middle, and the Pakistani bowlers suffered the wrath. Rohit did miss on a well deserved century as he was run out for 91, however, Pakistan’s misery did not end.

Soon Kohli was joined by Yuvraj Singh and the all-rounder turned the clock back as he whacked the ball all around the park. While Kohli remained unbeaten on 81 off 68 deliveries, Yuvraj contributed 53 in just 32 deliveries. Hardik Pandya scored a belligerent 20 off 6 balls as India ended at 319/3.

As for the Pakistani side, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Azhar Ali top-scored a 50, but it made little to no difference as Pakistan were bowled out for 164.

Yuvraj Singh was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ as it was his innings that helped India post a huge total. As for the tournament, Pakistan did lose the opener against India but they went on to clinch the trophy.