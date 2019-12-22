OnThisDay: Rohit Sharma scored joint-fastest T20I hundred against Sri Lanka

Today (22nd December) in 2017, Rohit Sharma had scored the joint-fastest Twenty20 international century, reaching the landmark from 35 balls in an 88-run victory over Sri Lanka.

The opener hit 10 sixes and 12 fours before he was dismissed for 118 from 43 deliveries in Indore.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a post celebrating the incredible feat achieved by the 'Hitman'.

Thet tweeted, " 118 runs, 43 balls, 12 fours, 10 sixes...#OnThisDay in 2017, India star batsman Rohit Sharma scored the joint-fastest T20I hundred off just 35 balls, against Sri Lanka in Indore".

118 runs 43 balls 12 fours 10 sixes#OnThisDay in 2017, India star batsman Rohit Sharma scored the joint-fastest T20I hundred off just 35 balls, against Sri Lanka in Indore pic.twitter.com/usA6kmtg3g — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2019

The batsman had matched the 35-ball record set by South Africa's David Miller against Bangladesh in October.

India had already led the three-match series 2-0 and finished the third T20I on 260-5, with Sri Lanka only managing 172-9 in reply.

The host's total was the equal second-highest score in T20 internationals, three short of Australia's record of 263-3 against Sri Lanka in 2016.

Now, the opening batsman is having a neck-to-neck competition with Virat Kohli when it comes to international run charts in 2019 in ODIs.

In 2019, Kohli managed 2370 runs in 43 games and stands nine runs behind table-topper Rohit.

If the Indian skipper is successful in the third and final decider between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, he will become only the second cricketer after Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to finish a calendar year with most international runs four times in his career.