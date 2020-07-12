OnThisDay: In 2017, skipper Mithali Raj became top run-scorer in women's ODI cricket history

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on this day in 2017 scripted history by becoming the leading run-scorer in women's 50-over game.

She achieved the feat during the ICC Women's World Cup match against Australia. Mithali surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to reach the milestone mark. She played a knock of 69 runs in the game which India lost by eight wickets at Bristol County Ground.

India reached the final of the tournament after defeating Australia by 36 runs in the semifinal.

In the summit clash against England, India faced nine-run defeat in the close-encounter and missed the opportunity to lift their maiden World Cup title.

The 37-year-old right-handed batter has played 209 ODI games, the most by any female player, and amassed 6,888 runs with an average of 50.64. She also smashed seven tons and 53 fifties in the 50-over format.

On September 3 last year, Raj announced retirement from the T20I cricket to focus on the 2,021 World Cup. She had a wonderful career in the shortest format and became the first Indian to score 2,000 T20I runs.

She went on to represent India in 89 T20Is, managing to score 2,364 runs.