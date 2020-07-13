OnThisDay: In 2002, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh scripted India's historic NatWest Trophy win

The day (July 13) is etched into the memory of every Indian cricket fan as 18 years ago the Sourav Ganguly-led side defeated England in the NatWest Trophy final at the iconic Lord's.

The day (July 13) is etched into the memory of every Indian cricket fan as 18 years ago the Sourav Ganguly-led side defeated England in the NatWest Trophy final at the iconic Lord's.

Batting first, England posted a total of 325/5 in 50 overs. Marcus Trescothick (109) and skipper Nasser Hussain (115) slammed centuries as Indian bowlers were sent to all corners of the stadium.

Now coming in to chase the mammoth total, India got off to a fine start as openers Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put together a 106-run stand.

However, the good start was shattered and it all went downhill for the visitors. They lost quick wickets and were struggling at 146/5 in 24 overs.

After Ganguly''s dismissal, Sehwag, Dinesh Mongia, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar all were dismissed in quick succession. This is when Mohammad Kaif joined Yuvraj Singh in the middle and the duo rebuilt the chase.

Both completed their half-centuries and put together 121 runs off 106 deliveries. Yuvraj's dismissal by Paul Collingwood at 69 was like a hope for England.

But Kaif struck a 47-run partnership with Harbjahan Singh to get India closer to victory.

After Harbjahan was dismissed by Andrew Flintoff and Anil Kumble being sent back without opening his account, Kaif won the match for India with two wickets and three balls to spare. Kaif was named the man of the match for his 87* off 75 balls.

While Kaif and Yuvraj''s heroics won India the match, the main highlight will always be the time Ganguly took his shirt off and started waving it at the end of the match from the Lord''s balcony.