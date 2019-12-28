'Only two selectors need to be named': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on MSK Prasad’s replacement

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon be naming the replacement for MSK Prasad.

There won't be a wholesale change in the senior Indian selection committee with three members set to continue for another year, said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“Only two selectors need to be named,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times.

MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda have both completed their tenure. Their replacements will be announced soon.

The former captain's confirmation now paves way for Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe and Sarandeep Singh, who have a year left in their term.

Ganguly also refused to name any possible replacement as the new chairman of selectors but said that the new selection committee shall be appointed by the Cricket advisory committee (CAC), as mandated by the current constitution.

“We will take two or three days to form the CAC. There is no point in throwing up names because when we approach the players (for CAC), they take a couple of days to respond. We will have an update soon,” he said.

Ganguly also spoke about his plans for a four-nation tournament with Australia, England and another team.

“It’s a proposal. Let’s see where it goes. The reason behind it is only to have a good, competitive tournament. So, that’s where it stands. We will have to get clearances from the broadcasters and ICC for a four-nation tournament. Then, there are the Future Tours Programme (FTP) areas to look at, as to where do we fit it within the FTP. But it’s just a way to create a niche tournament. We are looking for quality cricket. What we see today, is only bilaterals happening. People want to see a high-class tournament and we are attempting to do it. Look at the crowds in the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand. So, that’s also one of the reasons. Pink Ball Test was one such effort to generate crowd interest,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times.