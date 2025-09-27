'Only thing they are better at is...': Former spinner Amit Mishra takes sly dig at Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final

Odisha: PM Modi inaugurates Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launches BSNL's indigenous 4G services in Rs 60000 crore projects
The former Indian leg-spinner recently took a sly dig at Pakistan ahead of the historic IND vs PAK Asia Cup final match on Sunday.
Amit Mishra, former Indian leg-spinner, took a sly dig at Pakistani players ahead of the historic Asia Cup 2025 Final match, scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 28. Team India have been favourites since the beginning of the tournament, and despite odds heavily stacked in favour of the Men in Blue, some feel Pakistan could recreate the 2017 Champions Trophy heartbreak, where India lost by 180 runs. However, Amit Mishra doesn't see it turning into reality this time, considering the difference in 'quality' between the two sides.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, ''I don't think so. They don't have the quality. There are a lot of differences in cricket. They have to tick a lot of marks to win against India. They need to handle the pressure. There are a lot of facets where India is ahead of them. India needs to improve its fielding. India is dropping three to four catches in every match. It is rare that after dropping a lot of catches, you win a game. You should not eye a team as a minor, especially in T20ls.''
''Earlier, I could say they could challenge in bowling, especially after Abhishek batted. against Rauf and Shaheen. The only thing they are better at is talking. They are not even close to us in terms of thinking, syrategy; batting, or bowling. In terms of cricket, they don't have an answer for us,'' he added.
Talking about Abhishek Sharma's flamboyant performance in the tournament, Mishra further said, ''The best thing that I find about Abhishek is that he was getting starts, but now he is converting them into big scores by playing for a long time. In T20Is, it is beneficial for the team when the set batter stays on the crease for a long time.''
For those late to the story, India and Pakistan will face each other for the first time in Asia Cup Final in the 41 years history of the continental tournament.