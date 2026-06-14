'Only talk about cricket': Harmanpreet Kaur brushes aside IND-PAK handshake row before Women's T20 World Cup showdown

Ahead of the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash at the Women's T20 World Cup, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed questions surrounding the recent handshake controversy. The skipper urged focus on cricket, saying the team is concentrating solely on preparations and performance on the field.

Following the ICC men's T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan are gearing up to clash once more, this time in the Women's T20 World Cup. As the highly anticipated match approaches today, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted that cricket is the sole focus among her teammates, emphasizing their complete concentration on the game itself, rather than any external distractions.

In a conversation with reporters on the eve of this intense rivalry, Kaur recognized that facing Pakistan always brings additional pressure, but she underscored the importance of embracing and relishing that challenge. It's notable that during last year's ODI World Cup, there was no handshake exchanged between Harmanpreet and Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana at the toss.

Before the Group 1 match at Edgbaston against Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur addressed the media regarding the possibility of shaking hands with the Pakistan captain. In response to the question, she remarked: “I think we are here for cricket, and we only talk about cricket, except that we don't talk about anything, and I don't even talk about anything except cricket. Cricket has been our dream from day one, and we only discuss cricket and tomorrow's game, we are only thinking about it. It's another game which we are going to play.”

While she acknowledged the match against Pakistan as just another game, the captain of the Indian women's national team conceded that such encounters inevitably come with their own set of pressures.

Handshake controversy carried over to women’s cricket last year

The previous year’s Women’s ODI World Cup was also mired in controversy when a BCCI official confirmed that the Indian women’s team would refrain from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts. The official explained that this decision was made in line with the government’s directives.

As a result, there were no handshakes at the toss, no joint photographs with the match referee, and no post-match handshakes during the women’s one-day World Cup. This approach was consistent with the Asia Cup 2025, where the Indian men’s team also avoided handshakes with Pakistan in all three of their matches, despite emerging victorious in each.

The handshake dispute arises from a larger issue stemming from the Asia Cup final held in Dubai on September 28. India triumphed over Pakistan by 5 wickets but declined to accept the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi. Captain Suryakumar Yadav refused the presentation, which led Naqvi to take the trophy back with him.

Subsequently, during the ACC’s Annual General Meeting, BCCI officials raised questions about why the trophy was not officially presented to the champions. Naqvi defended his actions, stating he had not received any written notice and remarked, “I was standing there like a cartoon without any reason.”

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