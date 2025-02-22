Shami made an impressive comeback after a long injury recovery by taking five wickets in the match against Bangladesh, surprising everyone.

Team India has made an incredible start to the Champions Trophy. The return of Mohammad Shami to the limelight has strengthened the 'Men in Blue'. Shami, who is renowned for his extraordinary legacy, entered the competition with a bang. Shami stunned everyone with an incredible 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh following a protracted recuperation from a major injury. After this thrilling victory, he talked candidly about his road to recovery and his passion for biryani.

Following their disappointed 2023 ODI World Cup exit, Team India was greatly affected by Shami's absence. He first had trouble getting back into form, but he recovered during the limited-over series against England. However, Shami found his rhythm in the last game against Bangladesh and took five wickets.

Shami took part in an interview with veteran Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu following his outstanding performance. "How did you manage to shed five to six kilograms?" Sidhu inquired during their talk.

“I have lost nine kg” Shami playfully corrected Sidhu.

Mohammad Shami has been coping with a string of ailments and setbacks over the past 14 months. He worked hard to improve his fitness throughout months of rehabilitation at the NCA following surgery during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In the interview, the fast bowler was questioned if he had eaten some biryani rice by Navjot Singh Sidhu. Shami responded by sharing his thoughts on the difficult path he had to travel in order to heal.

“The most difficult thing is challenging oneself. When you are such a situation, I was at the NCA and my weight was 90kg. The best part is that I don't crave for tasty food, I don't have sweets. I stay away from a lot of things which one should not have.” he said.

“As far as biryani is concerned, once in a while, you can have that cheat meal. Since 2015, I only have one meal per day. I only do dinner, no breakfast or lunch. It is very difficult but once you get used to it then it's easy.” the pacer added.

Although Jasprit Bumrah is not in the squad, Mohammad Shami is a key player in India's pace unit. He performed exceptionally well in the last match, taking key wickets and securing a fifer. With the upcoming match against Pakistan, Shami's pace will be important for India.

